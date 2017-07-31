Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/31/17)

- Rihanna doesn’t have time for BODY SHAMERS & her clap back is amazing
- PICS: George Clooney SUING French magazine for publishing first pics of his 2-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander
- PICS: Paris Jackson & her godfather Macaulay Culkin got matching tattoos
enews: #Love #Relationship #Fun Macaulay Culkin and his goddaughter, Paris Jackson, just got matching spoon tattoo… pic.twitter.com/JaHGFs1Y4h
- VIDEO: Super model Cara Delevingne is now a singer too….her debut music video has been called an “edgy Banana Republic commercial”
- Mindy Kaling is apparently already over 5 MONTHS PREGNANT
- MTV is bringing back “TOTAL REQUEST LIVE” because everything old is new again!
- There is a BOYCOTT already for HBO’s new show “Confederate”….will HBO go through with the series????
- Charlie Sheen thinks the moon is HOLLOW…..of course he does
- Kris Jenner is slaying in a bikini at 61
- “The Emoji Movie” is officially the WORST RATED film of the summer with only an 8% on Rotten Tomatoes
- Mandy Moore is recording her FIRST ALBUM in 9 years
- PICS: The cast of “Parks and Rec” reunited and we miss them even more now
- VIDEO: Slyvester Stallone Happy 70th Birthday speech for Arnold Schwarzenegger was so sweet
- “Sweet Valley High” movie just hired the “Clueless” SCREENWRITER
- VIDEO: Disney stars audition tapes from Miley Cyrus to Selena Gomez to Zendaya