YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/31/17)

  • Rihanna doesn’t have time for BODY SHAMERS & her clap back is amazing
  • PICS: George Clooney SUING French magazine for publishing first pics of his 2-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander
  • PICS: Paris Jackson & her godfather Macaulay Culkin got matching tattoos

  • VIDEO: Super model Cara Delevingne is now a singer too….her debut music video has been called an “edgy Banana Republic commercial”

  • Mindy Kaling is apparently already over 5 MONTHS PREGNANT
  • MTV is bringing back “TOTAL REQUEST LIVE” because everything old is new again!
  • There is a BOYCOTT already for HBO’s new show “Confederate”….will HBO go through with the series????
  • Charlie Sheen thinks the moon is HOLLOW…..of course he does
  • Kris Jenner is slaying in a bikini at 61

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

  • “The Emoji Movie” is officially the WORST RATED film of the summer with only an 8% on Rotten Tomatoes
  • Mandy Moore is recording her FIRST ALBUM in 9 years
  • PICS: The cast of “Parks and Rec” reunited and we miss them even more now
  • VIDEO: Slyvester Stallone Happy 70th Birthday speech for Arnold Schwarzenegger was so sweet
  • “Sweet Valley High” movie just hired the “Clueless” SCREENWRITER 
  • VIDEO: Disney stars audition tapes from Miley Cyrus to Selena Gomez to Zendaya

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
