Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Seattle Next Week!

Hot weather in August is not unusual, but the heat coming this week is set to push the upper limits of how toasty Seattle can get.

An Excessive Heat Warning is set to go into effect at 2 p.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for much of the interior of Western Washington:

Excessive Heat Warning to go into effect at 2 p.m Tuesday and last until Friday evening. Dark pinks show where: #wawx pic.twitter.com/1FfDxcnts2 — Scott Sistek (@ScottSKOMO) July 31, 2017

The furnace goes full blast on Thursday with widespread upper 90s at least, and potential for areas from Seattle south and east to reach 100 degrees or more.

