Phone Tap PODCAST: Payback Policy

Jubal calls a woman who just put in her two week notice to leave her job… She’s been working there for ovr 4 years and has made some really good friends. Unfortunately for her, one of those friends contacted him to prank her… HOPING it might get her to stay. We’ll see if Jubal is successful, in the phone tap below!

