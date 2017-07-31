BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Date Proposal

It’s OFFICIAL… the guy in today’s second date update is hands down the MOST HOPELESS romantic we’ve ever had on the show… and we have Jose (who cries whenever his girlfriends sends him a winky face emoji).. so that’s saying something. But, his night ended in tragedy when a romantic gesture totally backfired in his place. You’ll find out what he did here!

