BigStockPhoto

Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Skeletons in the Closet

Most of us have had at least ONE important job interview that didn’t go QUITE as planned… Well, one of our listeners actually screwed up so BADLY in a recent job interview that he’s reached out to our show to see if we could help… and it actually might be worse than ANY we’ve ever heard… We’ll find out where he went wrong, in the Awkward Tuesday Phone call, here!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462