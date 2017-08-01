Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/1/17)

- A rich dad thought his son should be on a REALITY SHOW, so he hired a producer & now the show’s airing on MTV! But the viewing party was cancelled after the son received DEATH THREATS for being linked to killing a shark by dragging it behind a boat
- One of Kim Kardashian’s businesses is getting SUED for $100 million….again
- Blake Lively BANNED the word “bossy” from her house & we couldn’t agree more
- Another day, another Twitter troll taken down by Chrissy Teigen! Her CLAPBACK is so strong
- PICS: Kathy Griffin shaved her head in support of her sister who’s battling cancer
- PICS: Gwen Stefani’s boho bikini look is enviable
- Casey Affleck’s wife, Summer Phoenix, has filed for DIVORCE
- VIDEO: Pitbull says women are the “most powerful things on Earth”
- Sam Shepard, actor & Pulitzer playwright, DIES at 73 of complications from ALS, his longtime love, Jessica Lange, SPOKE about him just before
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “Mother” finally has a trailer & it’s super creepy
- Carol Burnett has a new show on Netflix