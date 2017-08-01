YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/1/17)

  • A rich dad thought his son should be on a REALITY SHOW, so he hired a producer & now the show’s airing on MTV! But the viewing party was cancelled after the son received DEATH THREATS for being linked to killing a shark by dragging it behind a boat

  • One of Kim Kardashian’s businesses is getting SUED for $100 million….again
  • Blake Lively BANNED the word “bossy” from her house & we couldn’t agree more
  • Another day, another Twitter troll taken down by Chrissy Teigen! Her CLAPBACK is so strong
  • PICS: Kathy Griffin shaved her head in support of her sister who’s battling cancer
  • PICS: Gwen Stefani’s boho bikini look is enviable
  • Casey Affleck’s wife, Summer Phoenix, has filed for DIVORCE
  • VIDEO: Pitbull says women are the “most powerful things on Earth”
  • Sam Shepard, actor & Pulitzer playwright, DIES at 73 of complications from ALS, his longtime love, Jessica Lange, SPOKE about him just before
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “Mother” finally has a trailer & it’s super creepy
  • Carol Burnett has a new show on Netflix

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
