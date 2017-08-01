Jubal poses as the manager of a local bank… and he calls a woman who just hit a milestone in her account (she’s been banking with the same institution for over a decade)… and he wants to THANK HER… But while he has her on the phone, he will tell her that the bank is making ONE MAJOR CHANGE… and it’s going to affect her in the worst way possible!
Phone Tap PODCAST: All Change Bank
