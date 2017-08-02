YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/17)

  • There’s a rumor that Jimmy Kimmel is going to have Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston REUNITE on TV for a tell-all…..but most people say it’s NOT TRUE for now
  • Macklemore’s car hit HEAD-ON by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island, he and his two passengers were able to walk away
  • Mariah Carey brought her twins on stage to help her sing “Always Be My Baby”

  • Beyonce is said to be interested in BUYING the NBA’s Houston Rockets
  • Kanye West is suing for $10 MILLION over his tour being canceled because of his mental breakdown
  • VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey learns of Sam Shepard’s passing while being interviewed on the red carpet
  • Queen Elizabeth II has at least 4 ALCOHOLIC drinks a day!
  • If you think HBO’s “Confederate” show is disgusting, you will love Amazon’s new series “BLACK AMERICA” based on the idea that freed slaves were given 3 states and formed their own country
  • Mariah Carey has advice for Lionel Richie on his upcoming “American Idol” gig, “DON’T DO IT”
  • VIDEO: “Saved by the Bell”‘s Screech aka Dustin Diamond just drank someone’s tobacco spit for $25
  • VIDEO: Sheryl Crow wrote a catchy song, “Dude I’m Still Alive” after someone on Twitter said she’d be “rolling over in her grave” to the news of Kid Rock’s Senate run
  • Ryan Reynolds describes the BEST PRANK he ever pulled….it involves a lot of puce paint & an entire office

