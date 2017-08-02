BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Craft Store Boy

There are THREE THINGS in this second date update that always guarantee an awesome first date, no matter WHO you’re with… Glitter, Glue Guns, and Serial Killers… It’s pretty self explanatory, but if you’re NOT getting it, and you’re STILL wondering how those three things combine together into a great date night, it will all become clear in your Second Date Update below!

