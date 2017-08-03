YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/3/17)

  • Donald Trump was going to be the President in “Sharknado” & then THREATENED TO SUE when Mark Cuban was cast instead
  • Selena Gomez breaks her own rule & GUSHES about her boyfriend The Weeknd, “I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.”
  • We finally get the first pics of Lauren Conrad’s baby boy Liam and he’s soooooo sweet!!!! She sounds BLISSED OUT in the interview
  • You can now put your baby to sleep with LULLABY VERSIONS of Justin Timberlake’s music….LISTEN HERE
  • PICS: Tom Cruise, 55, just did his own skydiving stunts for “Mission: Impossible 6”
  • Coldplay’s moving tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Benington, watch Chris Martin perform “Crawling”

  • PICS: The Kardashians are trying to bring back the iconic Prada mini backpack….are you in?
  • Chris Hemsworth says one of the FUNNIEST JOKES from “Thor: Ragnarok” was written by a kid from Make-A-Wish that was visiting the set!
  • PICS: Kim Zolciak posed for pics while her kids were asleep in their hospital beds…..this is just so weird
  • Sad news for fans, “The Middle” will be ENDING after season 9
  • PICS: Jonah Hill showing off his guns in a bro tank….he’s been definitely hitting the gym
  • VIDEO: Pregnant Serena Williams working out in her 3rd trimester will make you feel incredibly lazy about your own  non-pregnant workouts
  • Floyd Mayweather will make $300 MILLION to fight McGregor
  • Miley Cyrus COVERS Cosmopolitan Magazine

