Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/3/17)

- Donald Trump was going to be the President in “Sharknado” & then THREATENED TO SUE when Mark Cuban was cast instead
- Selena Gomez breaks her own rule & GUSHES about her boyfriend The Weeknd, “I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.”
- We finally get the first pics of Lauren Conrad’s baby boy Liam and he’s soooooo sweet!!!! She sounds BLISSED OUT in the interview
- You can now put your baby to sleep with LULLABY VERSIONS of Justin Timberlake’s music….LISTEN HERE
- PICS: Tom Cruise, 55, just did his own skydiving stunts for “Mission: Impossible 6”
- Coldplay’s moving tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Benington, watch Chris Martin perform “Crawling”
- PICS: The Kardashians are trying to bring back the iconic Prada mini backpack….are you in?
- Chris Hemsworth says one of the FUNNIEST JOKES from “Thor: Ragnarok” was written by a kid from Make-A-Wish that was visiting the set!
- PICS: Kim Zolciak posed for pics while her kids were asleep in their hospital beds…..this is just so weird
- Sad news for fans, “The Middle” will be ENDING after season 9
- PICS: Jonah Hill showing off his guns in a bro tank….he’s been definitely hitting the gym
- VIDEO: Pregnant Serena Williams working out in her 3rd trimester will make you feel incredibly lazy about your own non-pregnant workouts
- Floyd Mayweather will make $300 MILLION to fight McGregor
- Miley Cyrus COVERS Cosmopolitan Magazine