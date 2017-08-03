BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Sage Does Lamaze Class

Our creepy old pal, Sage Willowbrooke is back! If you haven’t heard him before, he sounds like a cross between a serial killer… and a more deranged serial killer… and if there’s ONE JOB that Sage definitely should NOT have, it’s the one he’s calling from today.. So it’s no wonder that the woman on the line is TERRIFIED by the end of the conversation… Find out what happened, in the phone tap below!

