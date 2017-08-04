US Magazine

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/4/17)

  • Angelina Jolie defends her movie in this vanity fair article! [LINK]
    • “I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario,” she said in a statement. “The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”
  • Usher’s wife doesn’t believe in the allegations of the STD lawsuit against him… hmm… [LINK]
  • Blac Chyna says she wants to be the next Nicki Minaj… Do you think it’s possible? [LINK]
  • Cara Delavigne looks AMAZING in her diamond dress… Work girl!

 

