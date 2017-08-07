Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/7/17)

- Chris Pratt & Anna Faris have LEGALLY SEPARATED after 8 years of marriage
- PICS: Kendall Jenner didn’t tip on a $24 bill! Is there ever a good reason for this????
- PICS: Katy Perry & Robert Pattinson getting cozy at a romantic LA restaurant….just friends or something more?
- Usher is now being SUED by 3 people, including a man, for allegedly contracting herpes
- VIDEO: Linkin Park was scheduled to play for Good Morning America but Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter sang ““Hallelujah” as a tribute to both Chester Benington & Chris Cornell
- Cara Delevingne could be the next BOND GIRL but she’s refusing to wear a bikini or have her character hook up with James Bond
- VIDEO: Robert Pattinson told a story on Jimmy Kimmel about how he had to pleasure a dog for a movie….and then had to apologize & explain it was only A JOKE
- VIDEO: Jay Z’s new video for “Moonlight” starts as a parody of “Friends” where all the characters are black
- Aaron Carter breaks up with his girlfriend & opens up about his BISEXUALITY
- One PHOTOGRAPH is key in Taylor Swift’s radio DJ groping case
- Serena Williams had the most adorable 1950s themed BABY SHOWER with Ciara, Eva Longoria, Venus Williams & Kelly Rowland
- Beyonce went WINE TASTING and ROLLERSKATING over the weekend
- Mindy Kalin’s family was SHOCKED by her pregnancy announcement
- PICS: Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston looked loved up on Insta right after their 2nd year wedding anniversary