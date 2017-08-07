BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Barry’s a Good Listener

It can be frustrating when you have an issue with a business and customer service is unable to help… but what happens when the person on the helpline, has even BIGGER ISSUES than You… That’s what happens to one unsuspecting woman when she gets pranked in today’s Phone tap below!

