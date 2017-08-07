BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Best Night Ever

The woman in TODAY’S 2nd date update, is the type of the girl that most men DREAM of dating… She’s confident… She’s bold…She’s READY TO PARTY… And even when EVERY POSSIBLE THING went wrong during her date, she didn’t get upset… in fact, SHE describes her disastrous evening as “one of the best nights of her entire life”… so WHY isn’t she getting a call back? Find out in today’s 2nd date update, right here!

