Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/8/17)

  • Rihanna just took down the internet with these pics….and Chris Brown just pissed off all her fans with his ONE COMMENT

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • Chris Pratt & Anna Faris are going to DIVORCE because he wants to work and travel and doesn’t want more kids….it’s not because he was HOOKING UP with Jennifer Lawrence….and Anna’s BOOK with a foreward by Chris is still set for this fall
  • The Bachelorette Rachel gets ENGAGED & the proposal speech will make you cry! Watch her talk about him being her BEST FRIEND….or did it INFURIATE you that she picked him????
  • Peter Kraus is maybe the next “BACHELOR“….excited????
  • VIDEO: Sinead O’Connor is living in a Travelodge in New Jersey & cries through a video talking about her mental illness
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift went to Aaron Carter’s concert when she was super young and left him an 8×10 with her contact info
  • PICS: Shannen Doherty’s pixie hair cut is so fab!
  • Miley Cyrus’ NEW ALBUM is called “Younger Now” and due out Sept 29
  • Chip Gaines quickly shut down DIVORCE RUMORS, “won’t ever happen”
  • PICS: Taylor Swift’s little brother Austin Swift just got cast in a movie
  • Kendall Jenner claims he tipped in CASH after getting slammed for leaving nothing
  • Kris Jenner says Caitlyn Jenner only had $200 when they got married

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
