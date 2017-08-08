Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/8/17)

- Rihanna just took down the internet with these pics….and Chris Brown just pissed off all her fans with his ONE COMMENT
- Chris Pratt & Anna Faris are going to DIVORCE because he wants to work and travel and doesn’t want more kids….it’s not because he was HOOKING UP with Jennifer Lawrence….and Anna’s BOOK with a foreward by Chris is still set for this fall
- The Bachelorette Rachel gets ENGAGED & the proposal speech will make you cry! Watch her talk about him being her BEST FRIEND….or did it INFURIATE you that she picked him????
- Peter Kraus is maybe the next “BACHELOR“….excited????
- VIDEO: Sinead O’Connor is living in a Travelodge in New Jersey & cries through a video talking about her mental illness
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift went to Aaron Carter’s concert when she was super young and left him an 8×10 with her contact info
- PICS: Shannen Doherty’s pixie hair cut is so fab!
- Miley Cyrus’ NEW ALBUM is called “Younger Now” and due out Sept 29
- Chip Gaines quickly shut down DIVORCE RUMORS, “won’t ever happen”
- PICS: Taylor Swift’s little brother Austin Swift just got cast in a movie
- Kendall Jenner claims he tipped in CASH after getting slammed for leaving nothing
- Kris Jenner says Caitlyn Jenner only had $200 when they got married