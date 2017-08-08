BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Probe Yourself

There are a lot of professions that Jubal likes to prank… Waiters, lawyers, hotel managers… But if there’s ONE person he LOVES to mess with more than any other, it’s “psychologists”, because they ALREADY hear some pretty weird stuff in their normal, day to day life… so it’s up to him to get EVEN WEIRDER… and that’s what he does in the phone tap below!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462