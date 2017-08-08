There are a lot of professions that Jubal likes to prank… Waiters, lawyers, hotel managers… But if there’s ONE person he LOVES to mess with more than any other, it’s “psychologists”, because they ALREADY hear some pretty weird stuff in their normal, day to day life… so it’s up to him to get EVEN WEIRDER… and that’s what he does in the phone tap below!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Probe Yourself
There are a lot of professions that Jubal likes to prank… Waiters, lawyers, hotel managers… But if there’s ONE person he LOVES to mess with more than any other, it’s “psychologists”, because they ALREADY hear some pretty weird stuff in their normal, day to day life… so it’s up to him to get EVEN WEIRDER… and that’s what he does in the phone tap below!