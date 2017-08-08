VIDEO: 2 Gurneys Tumble from Coroner’s Van into Traffic in Olympia

The Thurston County coroner’s office is investigating after two gurneys, including one carrying a deceased body, somehow fell out of a van and into rolled into traffic in Olympia Monday afternoon.

The van was on its way back to the coroner’s office just before 12:30 p.m. after responding to a death at a home.

Olympia Police said the two gurneys fell out of the van at Martin Way E. and Phoenix Street SE. One of the gurneys with a body tipped over in the middle of the intersection. Read the whole story here.