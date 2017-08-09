YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/9/17)

  • PICS: Court sketches show Taylor Swift at the Denver trial over the alleged radio DJ groping….she’s only seeking $1 but is taking “a stand for all women” when it comes to sexual assault in the workplace….the DJ now says he may have touched her “RIBS”
  • Jessica Simpson stepped out in NYC wearing $2,610 sunglasses and carrying a $595 mouth purse….good look or trying way too hard?

#JessicaSimpson is having a major #NYC fashion moment as she exits the Bowery Hotel

A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on

  • PICS: Kendall Jenner spotted leaving a club with NBA star Blake Griffin
  • Justin Bieber makes a SURPRISE APPEARANCE at the 2017 PGA Championships & raps a little

  • PICS: These sisters look exactly like Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner
  • PICS: Twin babies looks like it’s taking it’s toll on George Clooney
  • Andy Samberg and his wife had a baby awhile ago and kept it a total SECRET!
  • NBC may be BRINGING BACK “The Office” & “30 Rock”….yes or no???
  • Disney is pulling all of its CONTENT from Netflix
  • The 2018 Met Gala’s theme may be “FASHION AND RELIGION” and people are already pissed!
  • David Letterman is RETURNING TO TV with a Netflix series that will be out in 2018…no word if the beard will be featured too
  • “Rhinestone Cowboy” Glen Campbell DIES at 81….here’s Dolly Parton talking about him on TWITTER yesterday
  • Apple debuted the FIRST EPISODE of “Carpool Karoake: The Series” starring Will Smith

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
