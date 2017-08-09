Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/9/17)

- PICS: Court sketches show Taylor Swift at the Denver trial over the alleged radio DJ groping….she’s only seeking $1 but is taking “a stand for all women” when it comes to sexual assault in the workplace….the DJ now says he may have touched her “RIBS”
- Jessica Simpson stepped out in NYC wearing $2,610 sunglasses and carrying a $595 mouth purse….good look or trying way too hard?
- PICS: Kendall Jenner spotted leaving a club with NBA star Blake Griffin
- Justin Bieber makes a SURPRISE APPEARANCE at the 2017 PGA Championships & raps a little
New boy band pic.twitter.com/OkJZMEybTS
— Golf Problems (@GolfProblems_) August 8, 2017
- PICS: These sisters look exactly like Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner
- PICS: Twin babies looks like it’s taking it’s toll on George Clooney
- Andy Samberg and his wife had a baby awhile ago and kept it a total SECRET!
- NBC may be BRINGING BACK “The Office” & “30 Rock”….yes or no???
- Disney is pulling all of its CONTENT from Netflix
- The 2018 Met Gala’s theme may be “FASHION AND RELIGION” and people are already pissed!
- David Letterman is RETURNING TO TV with a Netflix series that will be out in 2018…no word if the beard will be featured too
- “Rhinestone Cowboy” Glen Campbell DIES at 81….here’s Dolly Parton talking about him on TWITTER yesterday
- Apple debuted the FIRST EPISODE of “Carpool Karoake: The Series” starring Will Smith