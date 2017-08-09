BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Academic Octagon

Jubal calls a lady who has been stressing out over getting her child into one of the top preschools in the city… She’s expecting a call to find out whether her four year old made the cut… and he’s about to tell her the news… We’re almost ready to make a FINAL DECISION… her child just needs to complete ONE FINAL TEST in order to gain admission… You’ll find out what it is, in the phone tap below!

