One of our listeners took a BIG RISK in order to ask out the girl that he’s been crushing on for WEEKS… and his risky move ALMOST landed them both in the ER… But luckily, his risk somewhat paid off.. and at least got some time with her, before she disappeared from his life… We’ll try to help him in the second date update below!
Second Date Update PODCAST: Treadmill Fail
