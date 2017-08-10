Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/17)

- Kylie Jenner’s lip kits have made $420 MILLION in 18 months and Kylie Cosmetics is on track to become a billion dollar business!
- Beyonce flaunts her POST-BABY BELLY with short shorts & a belly button ring
- Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce is STALLED & some say they may reunite!
- VIDEO: 19-year-old Malia Obama had to be carted out of Lollapalooza!
- PICS: A female contestant on “Big Brother” is going around putting her fingers in people’s butts & she won’t stop
- Taylor Swift’s mom testifies, says she wanted to “VOMIT AND CRY” after learning about alleged groping by the DJ
- Macklemore announces his tour & promises to get a D*CK RING…..there’s no Seattle date though
- PICS: Mama June has dropped 300 lbs and is celebrating on her birthday today in a little black dress size 4
- PICS: Ashley Graham says, “I know I’m on this pedestal because of white privilege”
- Is O.J. Simpon’s infamous WHITE BRONCO really going to be sold on “Pawn Stars”????
- Serena Williams on GIVING BIRTH, “I’m about to be a real woman now”
- PICS: Pics of the new Star Wars are here! Are you excited???
- PICS: Just Chris Brown wearing a feminist shirt
- Just Rober Pattinson running around NYC, talking to himself, looking for a hot dog