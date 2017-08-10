YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/10/17)

  • Kylie Jenner’s lip kits have made $420 MILLION in 18 months and Kylie Cosmetics is on track to become a billion dollar business!
  • Beyonce flaunts her POST-BABY BELLY with short shorts & a belly button ring

  • Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce is STALLED & some say they may reunite!
  • VIDEO: 19-year-old Malia Obama had to be carted out of Lollapalooza!
  • PICS: A female contestant on “Big Brother” is going around putting her fingers in people’s butts & she won’t stop
  • Taylor Swift’s mom testifies, says she wanted to “VOMIT AND CRY” after learning about alleged groping by the DJ
  • Macklemore announces his tour & promises to get a D*CK RING…..there’s no Seattle date though
  • PICS: Mama June has dropped 300 lbs and is celebrating on her birthday today in a little black dress size 4

 

  • PICS: Ashley Graham says, “I know I’m on this pedestal because of white privilege”
  • Is O.J. Simpon’s infamous WHITE BRONCO really going to be sold on “Pawn Stars”????
  • Serena Williams on GIVING BIRTH, “I’m about to be a real woman now”
  • PICS: Pics of the new Star Wars are here! Are you excited???
  • PICS: Just Chris Brown wearing a feminist shirt
  • Just Rober Pattinson running around NYC, talking to himself, looking for a hot dog

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
