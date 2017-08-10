BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Cougar with a Question

One of our listeners sent us an email because she’s found herself in a difficult situation… She recently got BACK into the dating pool… and she’es been seeing a new guy that she’s really excited about… But if that’s the case, WHY is she so embarrassed to introduce him to all her co workers? Is he not very attractive? Does he dress up like a Super Hero? Or even worse… is he CANADIAN? We’ll find out, when we get her on the phone below!

