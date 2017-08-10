Credit: Jose Bolanos

PODCAST: Jose Love Life Update – Jose Learns a Lesson

5 months ago, our own Jose Bolanos made it “official” with his dream girl, and asked her to be his girlfriend… EVER SINCE THEN… he’s been like a 14 year old school girl… Doodling hearts, skipping around the studio, making out with his hand (pretending it’s her)… But apparently, there’s actually been a CRACK in their perfect relationship, and it all happened of a situation that went down LAST WEEKEND, and now Jose looks very guilty… We’ll hear his side of the story, here!

