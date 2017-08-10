Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: What’s Your Name?

Sometimes the hardest part of dating is the initial approach. What do you say to them? Where do you put your hands? and how much buttcrack do you show??? Well, the guy in today’s Second Date says he has a fool proof way to get a girl’s nmuber and all it takes is ONE LINE… you’ll hear what it is, here!

