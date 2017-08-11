https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkKEZhzsi2k

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/11/17)

  • Man RUSHES STAGE at Britney Spears’ Vegas show, she asks frightened, “Does he have a gun?” [SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR MORE VIDEO]
  • Taylor Swift takes THE STAND in groping case, “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass.”
  • VIDEO: Channing Tatum gave a gas station cashier a little “Magic Mike” action & it’s glorious!
  • Kendrick Lamar on the Taylor Swift/Katy Perry feud: “That’s some REAL BEEF”
  • PICS: Celine Dion had confetti canons go off as she left her hotel yesterday for no other reason than confetti is amazing
  • Usher’s herpes victims are his wives’ BEST FRIENDS….was he cheating or did they give their blessing?
  • Mariah Carey’s ex-choreographer, “She’s performing with lackluster and NO F***KS given, and it’s taking away her star.”​
  • NSFW VIDEO: Chris Brown tells his side of the story the night he beat Rihanna, punching her with a closed fist, as part of his new iTunes documentary
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry confesses she cries to her own songs!
  • VIDEO: Sharon Stone shared her audition tape for “Basic Instinct”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
