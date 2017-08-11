BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Baby Gets Locked Out

It’s a very very bad sign if you end a romantic evening by going TRICKED into leaving your date’s apartment and then getting LOCKED OUT… Unfortunately, that happened to one of our listeners, and he’s not waiting another minute to find out why. He needs to know RIGHT NOW, in your second date update!

