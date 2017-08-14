Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/14/17)

- VIDEO: Tom Cruise injures himself during a “Mission: Impossible 6” stunt….he was jumping from a scaffold to a building and came up short….and he tried & failed twice MORE VIDEO HERE
- Justin Bieber hollered at a girl on Instagram & got DENIED!
- LISTEN: The beat for Backstreet Boys “The Call” is based on A FART…apparently Howie Dorough let one slip in the sound booth & the producers went with it
- Bruno Mars donated $1 MILLION to the victims of the Flint water crisis
- PICS: Chris Pratt spotted at church without his ring
- VIDEO: Watch the Night King from “Game of Thrones” lip sync to Drake!
- Zendaya won Breakout Movie Star & Maroon 5 took home the Decade Award at the 2017 TEEN CHOICE AWARDS
- Shonda Rhimes is coming to NETFLIX
- VIDEO: Barack Obama recorded a special message for Chance the Rapper
- PICS: Selena Gomez is now designing handbags for Coach
- Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing LEONARDO Da Vinci!