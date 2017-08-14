BigStockPhoto ** Note: Soft Focus at 100%, best at smaller sizes

Second Date Update PODCAST: Massage Champion

Most people that have COOL JOBS will brag about them every chance they get. But the woman in today’s second date update says she will NEVER reveal her profession, because she’s worried it would be the only reason men would want to go out with her… In fact, we can guarantee when our listeners hear what she does, we’ll be flooded with texts wanting to hook up… We’ll tell you what she does in the Second Date update!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462