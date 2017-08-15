Awkward Tuesday Phone Call PODCAST: Teenage Breakup

One of our listeners (who was on the show LAST WEEK) is back again… You may remember her as the 32 year old woman who is dating a 19 year old guy… and she was EMBARRASSED about the idea of taking him to a company work event… so we gave her some advice. And now, we’re extremely surprised that she’s contacted us again (so soon), asking us to do an Awkward Tuesday Phone Call… Did something happen at the work event? WHO does she want to call now? We’l find out, in the Awkward Tuesday Phone call, here!

