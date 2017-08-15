Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/17)

  • Meet 42-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio’s new 23-year-old model GIRLFRIEND …..wait, but they’re not “DATING” dating

Haven't posted anything in a while but yes I'm still alive 🙈 📍#munich for a few days 🦋

A post shared by Lorena Rae (@lorenara__) on

  • Taylor Swift WINS her groping case & is awarded the symbolic $1…here’s her statement about how she hopes change things for SEXUAL ASSAULT victims who don’t have the privilege & means
  • Kate Hudson has shocked everyone by proving she’s actually a really good singer on Instagram

The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love. Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz 💋💋💋@katehudson

A post shared by Laurie Lynn Stark Official (@laurielynnstark) on

  • Stuntperson DIES on set of “Deadpool 2″while filming in Vancouver, B.C…..her name was Joi “SJ” Harris & she was the first African American PRO ROAD RACER & this was her first film….WARNING the 911 CALL does contain some graphic detail
  • Pantone just made a Prince color of PURPLE called, “Love Symbol #2”
  • 17 RANDOM THINGS you didn’t know about Selena Gomez
  • Kristen Bell on Anna Faris & Chris Pratt’s DIVORCE, “that doesn’t discount the lovely years they had together”
  • Paris Hilton reflects on her SEX TAPE, “I was so depressed, humiliated”
  • Oprah says her and Stedman would NOT BE TOGETHER if they had gotten married
  • James Corden & Samuel L Jackson have a rap battle for his segment “Drop the Mic”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
