Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/17)

- Meet 42-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio’s new 23-year-old model GIRLFRIEND …..wait, but they’re not “DATING” dating
- Taylor Swift WINS her groping case & is awarded the symbolic $1…here’s her statement about how she hopes change things for SEXUAL ASSAULT victims who don’t have the privilege & means
- Kate Hudson has shocked everyone by proving she’s actually a really good singer on Instagram
- Stuntperson DIES on set of “Deadpool 2″while filming in Vancouver, B.C…..her name was Joi “SJ” Harris & she was the first African American PRO ROAD RACER & this was her first film….WARNING the 911 CALL does contain some graphic detail
- Pantone just made a Prince color of PURPLE called, “Love Symbol #2”
- 17 RANDOM THINGS you didn’t know about Selena Gomez
- Kristen Bell on Anna Faris & Chris Pratt’s DIVORCE, “that doesn’t discount the lovely years they had together”
- Paris Hilton reflects on her SEX TAPE, “I was so depressed, humiliated”
- Oprah says her and Stedman would NOT BE TOGETHER if they had gotten married
- James Corden & Samuel L Jackson have a rap battle for his segment “Drop the Mic”