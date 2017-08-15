BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: You Farted in Yoga

Jubal calls a woman who recently had an “embarrassing experience” while taking a yoga class… Apparently, she was VERY self conscious when the incident occurred, and since then she THINKS that she got away with it… But, turns out, she was wrong… and THIS supervisor’s about to caller her out on it… in the phone tap below!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462