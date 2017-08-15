Jubal calls a woman who recently had an “embarrassing experience” while taking a yoga class… Apparently, she was VERY self conscious when the incident occurred, and since then she THINKS that she got away with it… But, turns out, she was wrong… and THIS supervisor’s about to caller her out on it… in the phone tap below!
Phone Tap PODCAST: You Farted in Yoga
Jubal calls a woman who recently had an “embarrassing experience” while taking a yoga class… Apparently, she was VERY self conscious when the incident occurred, and since then she THINKS that she got away with it… But, turns out, she was wrong… and THIS supervisor’s about to caller her out on it… in the phone tap below!