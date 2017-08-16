Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/16/17)

- LISTEN: Anna Faris speaks for the first time since news of her divorce…..”Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you’re not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back or somebody doesn’t value you in every way.”
- PICS: Wanna buy “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay’s wardrobe???? You can now & proceeds go to the ACLU!
- “Despacito” is MOST WATCHED YOUTUBE video ever but MTV VMA’s didn’t give it one nomination!
- You can now go see UNLIMITED MOVIES in the theater for $9.95 but AMC Theaters are PISSED and may block MoviePass
- You could go WINE TASTING with Jennifer Lawrence in California if you win the fundraising auction on Omaze
- VIDEO: Mindy Kaling finally opens up about being pregnant & becoming a mom joking, ” I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child”
- PICS: The courtroom sketches of Taylor Swift were ridiculed online and the artist says it’s because she’s “too pretty”….plus, the DJ accused of GROPING HER still says he didn’t do it & he didn’t want any money even though he sued her for $3 million
- VIDEO: Daniel Craig confirms he’s coming back as James Bond
- Kim Kardashian had to APOLOGIZE for telling people to get over Jeffree Star’s racism
- Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce is NOT STALLED & is moving full steam ahead
- Chris Pratt’s marriage BROKE DOWN because he was working so much
- Dolly Parton is coming out with a CHILDREN’S ALBUM
- Tiger Woods had 5 DIFFERENT PRESCRIPTIONS in his body when he got a DUI
- VIDEO: Just Celine Dion being an amazingly embarrassing hockey mom
- VIDEO: Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise kids at a Vancouver Children’s Hospital
- Jennifer Lawrence joins the INTERNET SEARCH PARTY to call out racist white nationalists