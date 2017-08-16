BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Strangers Role Play

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting a little fun and creative on the first date… it’s exciting. But, if you are going to suggest a “unique date activity”, you better make 100% sure that you are both on the same page before you begin… Well, the woman in today’s second date update definitely didn’t do that… and that’s probably why the guy she went out with ended the night COMPLETELY TERRIFIED… Find out what happened, in the Second Date Update below!

