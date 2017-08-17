YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/17)

  • Emma Stone beat out Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Lawrence to be the HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS making $26 million in the last year
  • “American Idol” is in crisis mode because they can’t find any JUDGES to join Katy Perry
  • The Hollywood Reporter claims we are all living in the KARDASHIAN DECADE….sad or accurate or both?
  • Rapper Tyler, The Creator casually drops he had A BOYFRIEND at 15 while talking on a podcast but is now walking back the claim
  • PICS: Serena Williams looks like a very pregnant goddess in her new spread for Vogue
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande just speaking Japanese on stage like it’s no big deal…is she fluent and we had no idea?
  • Demi Lovato goes to therapy twice a week and no longer reads INTERNET COMMENTS
  • LISTEN: Cher’s got a new song called “Ooga Boo” for her new Netflix animated series “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh”
  • PICS: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite for BFF time in Saint Tropez
  • Tom Cruise BROKE HIS ANKLE during that jump and now “Mission: Impossible 6” shooting is on hold
  • Halsey is covering Playboy

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
