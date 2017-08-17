Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/17/17)

- Emma Stone beat out Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Lawrence to be the HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS making $26 million in the last year
- “American Idol” is in crisis mode because they can’t find any JUDGES to join Katy Perry
- The Hollywood Reporter claims we are all living in the KARDASHIAN DECADE….sad or accurate or both?
The Kardashian decade: How a sex tape led to a billion dollar brand. 10 years after @KUWTK premiered, the stars and producers of the megafranchise (nine TV spinoffs, hundreds of millions of dollars earned) reveal the secrets of its improbable explosion into the zeitgeist. Hit the link in profile for more. Photo: @millermobley
- Rapper Tyler, The Creator casually drops he had A BOYFRIEND at 15 while talking on a podcast but is now walking back the claim
- PICS: Serena Williams looks like a very pregnant goddess in her new spread for Vogue
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande just speaking Japanese on stage like it’s no big deal…is she fluent and we had no idea?
- Demi Lovato goes to therapy twice a week and no longer reads INTERNET COMMENTS
- LISTEN: Cher’s got a new song called “Ooga Boo” for her new Netflix animated series “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh”
- PICS: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite for BFF time in Saint Tropez
- Tom Cruise BROKE HIS ANKLE during that jump and now “Mission: Impossible 6” shooting is on hold
- Halsey is covering Playboy
Presenting our September/October cover model @iamhalsey. From reproductive rights to her proudly biracial heritage, pop powerhouse Halsey proves no topic is off-limits. You can download #TheMusicIssue at the link in our bio before it hits newsstands August 29th. Photo by @miss_ramona Article by @bossbex Styled by @stylememaeve Hair by @josephchase