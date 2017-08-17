BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: You Wife’s Wonderful

Jubal calls a guy who recently went through a lot of trouble planning out his wife’s birthday celebration. He’s handled everything from the guest list to ordering the food and drink.. But there’s just one detail he messed up on… and that was leaving JUBAL in charge of the invitations. It’s your phone tap below!

