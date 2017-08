Thousands of cameras will be pointed toward the sky on Monday morning with many people hoping to capture photos of the solar eclipse.

As long as you’re capturing wide-angle photos and the sun is a small spot within the composition, it’s probably okay to not have a solar filter on your digital camera.

But you’ll definitely want a solar filter for any zoomed-in shots or if you plan to point your camera directly toward the sun for a long period of time.

