Best Places to Catch the Eclipse in the Seattle area

Any last minute lookers? Fear not, here are the list of the BEST places to see the eclipse, according to experts.

Locals can also head to the Museum of Flight from 9:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. The museum will have educators and several NASA scientists on hand to help answer questions.

If you’re hoping for something a little more boozy, the Smith Tower Observation Deck is selling Mimosas to visitors during the eclipse. Tickets for that go on sale at 8:30 a.m.

A number of community libraries will also host viewing parties, including the King County and Seattle Public Library Systems.

The 10 a.m. Seattle to Bremerton ferry run will also have an unobstructed view of the eclipse. The crew says they will have glasses for passengers that don’t already have a pair.