Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/17)

  • Jay Z speaks out about his beef with Kanye West,  “knows that he CROSSED THE LINE” and he also opened up about his ELEVATOR FIGHT with Solange Knowles SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO
  • Madonna shares rare pic of her and all 6 of her kids on her 59th birthday…. Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 11, David, 11, and 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella

  • Britney Spears sang Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About” live and it actually didn’t suck

  • Derek & Hannah Jeter welcome their FIRST BABY,  Bella Raine Jeter
  • Comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91, had raised $2.5 BILLION for muscular dystrophy over his lifetime
  • VIDEO: The Foo Fighters brought Rick Astley on stage for a “Smells Like Teen Spirit”/”Never Gonna Give You Up” mash-up & the best Rickroll of all time!
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen tried to be a ballerina and then dropped a very loud F bomb
  • VIDEO: Samuel L Jackson singing Al Green for new Capitol One commercial
  • Dax Shepard once BROKE UP with Kristin Bell, immediately regretted it and came crawling back
  • Molly Sims opens up about INFERTILITY, “I don’t want it to be some dirty little secret”
  • Jay Z played tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and performed “Numb/Encore”

