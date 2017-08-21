Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/17)

- Jay Z speaks out about his beef with Kanye West, “knows that he CROSSED THE LINE” and he also opened up about his ELEVATOR FIGHT with Solange Knowles SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO
- Madonna shares rare pic of her and all 6 of her kids on her 59th birthday…. Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 17, Mercy, 11, David, 11, and 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella
- Britney Spears sang Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About” live and it actually didn’t suck
- Derek & Hannah Jeter welcome their FIRST BABY, Bella Raine Jeter
- Comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91, had raised $2.5 BILLION for muscular dystrophy over his lifetime
- VIDEO: The Foo Fighters brought Rick Astley on stage for a “Smells Like Teen Spirit”/”Never Gonna Give You Up” mash-up & the best Rickroll of all time!
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen tried to be a ballerina and then dropped a very loud F bomb
- VIDEO: Samuel L Jackson singing Al Green for new Capitol One commercial
- Dax Shepard once BROKE UP with Kristin Bell, immediately regretted it and came crawling back
- Molly Sims opens up about INFERTILITY, “I don’t want it to be some dirty little secret”
- Jay Z played tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and performed “Numb/Encore”