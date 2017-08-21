BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: I Ruined Your Wedding Photos

Jubal calls a woman who paid thousands of dollars for her wedding photos. But, it’s been over a month and she still hasn’t received them… and she’s about to find out the reason why. Luckily Jubal ANTICIPATES her anger, and he has a plan to calm her down… Hear his plan, in the Phone Tap below!

