Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Taylor Swift Eclipsing the Eclipse?

Taylor Swift wiped all of her social media accounts clean on Friday & her fans about lost their minds. There were a ton of CRAZY FAN THEORIES about her dropping her new album. But just this morning, she posted the below video….and the internet lost its mind!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Now, about a year ago her Instagram was SPAMMED with the snake emoji after her beef with Kanye West/Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris exploded! Some people are saying she’s dropping either her new single or her entire 6TH ALBUM TODAY at 2pm eastern. What do you think????? Are you excited????

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
