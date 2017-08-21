Taylor Swift Eclipsing the Eclipse?

Taylor Swift wiped all of her social media accounts clean on Friday & her fans about lost their minds. There were a ton of CRAZY FAN THEORIES about her dropping her new album. But just this morning, she posted the below video….and the internet lost its mind!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Now, about a year ago her Instagram was SPAMMED with the snake emoji after her beef with Kanye West/Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris exploded! Some people are saying she’s dropping either her new single or her entire 6TH ALBUM TODAY at 2pm eastern. What do you think????? Are you excited????