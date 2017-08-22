Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/22/17)

- Sarah Jessica Parker totally freaked out & officially had the best ECLIPSE EXPERIENCE of all time, “This is the most spectacular, unimaginable, perfect, beautiful!”
- Angelina Jolie took her kids to Target and immediately left because they didn’t SERVE HOT DOGS
- NUDE PHOTOS of Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Katharine McPhee are all leaked!!! LEGAL ACTION is already being taken to get them removed
- 25,000 people have signed a petition to have CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS replaced with statues of Missy Elliott
- VIDEO: Beyonce & 5-year-old Blue Ivy killing it on the dance floor at a wedding in Aspen
- Margot Robbie is UNRECOGNIZABLE in character as Queen Elizabeth I for her upcoming flick, “Mary, Queen of Scots”
- Katy Perry addresses RUMORS that she’s back with Orlando Bloom, “When you get older lines get blurred”
- VIDEO: Bonnie Tyler sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with Joe Jonas and his band DNCE
- VIDEO: Just “American Idol” William Hung singing “She Bangs” at a karaoke bar in Arizona
- One of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” will be JOINING “Dancing With the Stars”