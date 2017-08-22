YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/22/17)

  • Sarah Jessica Parker totally freaked out & officially had the best ECLIPSE EXPERIENCE of all time, “This is the most spectacular, unimaginable, perfect, beautiful!”

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

  • Angelina Jolie took her kids to Target and immediately left because they didn’t SERVE HOT DOGS
  • NUDE PHOTOS of Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Katharine McPhee are all leaked!!! LEGAL ACTION is already being taken to get them removed
  • 25,000 people have signed a petition to have CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS replaced with statues of Missy Elliott
  • VIDEO: Beyonce & 5-year-old Blue Ivy killing it on the dance floor at a wedding in Aspen
  • Margot Robbie is UNRECOGNIZABLE in character as Queen Elizabeth I for her upcoming flick, “Mary, Queen of Scots”
  • Katy Perry addresses RUMORS that she’s back with Orlando Bloom, “When you get older lines get blurred”
  • VIDEO: Bonnie Tyler sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with Joe Jonas and his band DNCE
  • VIDEO: Just “American Idol” William Hung singing “She Bangs” at a karaoke bar in Arizona
  • One of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” will be JOINING “Dancing With the Stars”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
