Credit: BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Like That Dummy?

THIS is definitely one of the most embarrassing, funny phone conversations that we’ve heard in a long time… a Young lady needs advice before she calls her boyfriend of ONE YEAR, and we’re so glad she turned to US for help… Because the subject that she’s struggling with is something that Jubal is an expert in…. Talking dirty. Does our NAUGHTY LITTLE LISTENER need some advice? Maybe she’s a bad listener… maybe she needs her radio spanked, right on the DIAL… We don’t even KNOW what that means, but it does feel good… Listen to the Awkward Tuesday Phone call below!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462