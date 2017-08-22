One of our listeners (Chris) met the perfect girl, had the perfect date and even ended it with the Perfect kiss… But everything changed, when he went home that night and logged onto his Facebook. Find out what happened in the Second Date Update!
Second Date Update PODCAST: Crazy Ex on FB
One of our listeners (Chris) met the perfect girl, had the perfect date and even ended it with the Perfect kiss… But everything changed, when he went home that night and logged onto his Facebook. Find out what happened in the Second Date Update!