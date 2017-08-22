Negative emotions. Angry mad businesswoman crazy boss furious woman screaming isolated on white. Stress in business work.

Second Date Update PODCAST: Crazy Ex on FB

One of our listeners (Chris) met the perfect girl, had the perfect date and even ended it with the Perfect kiss… But everything changed, when he went home that night and logged onto his Facebook. Find out what happened in the Second Date Update!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462