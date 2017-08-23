BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Big Boys DO Cry

Recently, we saw a bumper sticker that said “Real Men Know it’s OK to cry”… and you know what? We think that’s TRUE… Professional athletes cry when they win championships… Musical artists cry, when their song wins awards, and Jubal PERSONALLY cried when Lady Sybyl died in “Downtown Abbey” Season 3 (Sorry for the spoiler alert)… So it’s OK for men to cry… But what about men who openly weep on the radio about a first date? Well, apparently one of our listeners has been having a lot of trouble keeping his emotions together after his romantic evening, we’ll hear why in the Second Date Update below!

Leave a Reply

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462