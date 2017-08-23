Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/23/17)

- Mark Wahlberg is 2017’s HIGHEST PAID ACTOR according to Forbes, raking in $68 million last year….but the gender pay gap is even more shocking
- PICS: WOAH Scarlett Johansson has a huge back tattoo….is it for a movie or is it real????
- Here’s how much the TOP PAID TV STARS are making….the cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is making a ton more than the cast of “Game of Thrones”
- VIDEO: Because of course Mariah Carey bowls in heels
- Beyonce shows off her post-pregnancy curves in an affordable dress you can also BUY HERE
-
- VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane almost wrecks the car during his “Carpool Karaoke” with Ariana Grande!
- 3 families homes burned down in wildfires in Australia & Richard Branson is letting them stay at his $4,300 a night private island for FREE as long as they need
- PICS: Miles Teller got engaged on an African safari & there’s even a pic of a lion with the ring to prove it
- Kevin Hart is trying to laugh off CHEATING RUMORS but they are coming from his ex-wife
- George and Amal Clooney donate $1 MILLION to the Southern Poverty Law Center to fight hate!
- PICS: Nicki Minaj’s new lipsticks with MAC are all part of her #NickiNudes line
- VIDEO: Mel B throws a drink on Simon Cowell during “America’s Got Talent” after he makes a joke about her wedding night
- VIDEO: We have a sneak peek of Jerry Seinfeld’s new Netflix special….excited or meh?
- Here’s all the shows that have 1,000 EPISODES or more! ‘The Price is Right” has more than 9,600!!!
- If you needed an update, Katy Perry hasn’t heard back from Taylor Swift about ENDING THEIR FEUD
- Kourtney Kardashian shares her recipe for DETOX WATER
- “Game of Thrones” Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are the cutest in their “Carpool Karaoke”