YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/23/17)

  • Mark Wahlberg is 2017’s HIGHEST PAID ACTOR according to Forbes, raking in $68 million last year….but the gender pay gap is even more shocking

  • PICS: WOAH Scarlett Johansson has a huge back tattoo….is it for a movie or is it real????
  • Here’s how much the TOP PAID TV STARS are making….the cast of “The Big Bang Theory” is making a ton more than the cast of “Game of Thrones”
  • VIDEO: Because of course Mariah Carey bowls in heels
  • Beyonce shows off her post-pregnancy curves in an affordable dress you can also BUY HERE

  • A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

  • VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane almost wrecks the car during his “Carpool Karaoke” with Ariana Grande!
  • 3 families homes burned down in wildfires in Australia & Richard Branson is letting them stay at his $4,300 a night private island for FREE as long as they need
  • PICS: Miles Teller got engaged on an African safari & there’s even a pic of a lion with the ring to prove it
  • Kevin Hart is trying to laugh off CHEATING RUMORS but they are coming from his ex-wife
  • George and Amal Clooney donate $1 MILLION to the Southern Poverty Law Center to fight hate!
  • PICS: Nicki Minaj’s new lipsticks with MAC are all part of her #NickiNudes line
  • VIDEO: Mel B throws a drink on Simon Cowell during “America’s Got Talent” after he makes a joke about her wedding night
  • VIDEO: We have a sneak peek of Jerry Seinfeld’s new Netflix special….excited or meh?

Easy, easy, easy…

A post shared by Netflix Comedy (@netflixcomedy) on

  • Here’s all the shows that have 1,000 EPISODES or more! ‘The Price is Right” has more than 9,600!!!
  • If you needed an update, Katy Perry hasn’t heard back from Taylor Swift about ENDING THEIR FEUD
  • Kourtney Kardashian shares her recipe for DETOX WATER
  • “Game of Thrones” Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are the cutest in their “Carpool Karaoke”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462