Bigstockphoto

UW doctor saves man’s life in line for Mariners game

Bob Brown, 82, was waiting to receive an Edgar Martinez bobblehead when his heart stopped working. But luckily, UW Medical Center Doctor Josh Benditt was in line, too, only feet away and he stepped in to save Bob’s life.

Brown had a heart attack in 2005 and had a defibrillator put in, but when he lost his breath 10 days ago, it didn’t activate. He needed CPR.

 

Benditt is a lung doctor, but he knew he needed to get to work on Brown’s heart. He said he had done CPR hundreds of times, but only a few times has it been out in public for all to see.

Everything worked out.

Read the whole story here.

