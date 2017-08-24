YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/24/17)

  • VIDEO: Katy Perry releases her music video for “Swish Swish” a day early to beat Taylor Swift….and Kim Kardashian just BLOCKED the snake emoji
  • After a week of cryptic snake videos, Taylor Swift has finally released her album COVER, release date & name. The first single for “Reputation” will drop TONIGHT & everyone thinks it’s going to be a fiery diss track…..however, some fans are HATING the cover, comparing it to Good Charlotte, a bad Forever 21 ad & even Von Dutch

  • VIDEO: Henry Cavill posted about his stuntwoman girlfriend, Lucy Cork, & what he said is the definition of love & respect!
  • Just Amy Schumer in a lace thong holding a dog dressed as a hot dog
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is getting BLASTED for her website GOOP making deceptive health claims….apparently crystals haven’t been proven to cure PMS
  • PICS: Britney Spears is doing work at the gym! Look at those abs!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber looks happier than we’ve seen him maybe ever
  • Kate Gosselin pulled her 13-year-old daughter’s arm so hard she had to go the HOSPITAL
  • Twitter is obsessed with deciding whether or not Tom Cruise was wearing BUTT PADS in the 2007 movie “Valkyrie”
  • Lady Gaga just announced her new Netflix DOCUMENTARY called “Five Foot Two”
  • Robert Downey Jr. is warning people about a SCAM that involves an online impersonator
  • Here’s the Sesame Street “Despacito” parody for you to enjoy

