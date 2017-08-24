Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/24/17)

- VIDEO: Katy Perry releases her music video for “Swish Swish” a day early to beat Taylor Swift….and Kim Kardashian just BLOCKED the snake emoji
- After a week of cryptic snake videos, Taylor Swift has finally released her album COVER, release date & name. The first single for “Reputation” will drop TONIGHT & everyone thinks it’s going to be a fiery diss track…..however, some fans are HATING the cover, comparing it to Good Charlotte, a bad Forever 21 ad & even Von Dutch
- VIDEO: Henry Cavill posted about his stuntwoman girlfriend, Lucy Cork, & what he said is the definition of love & respect!
- Just Amy Schumer in a lace thong holding a dog dressed as a hot dog
Hot dog dog. Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me "demanding" or "insisting" on equal pay to them aren't a true. #fat #stealsjokes
- Gwyneth Paltrow is getting BLASTED for her website GOOP making deceptive health claims….apparently crystals haven’t been proven to cure PMS
- PICS: Britney Spears is doing work at the gym! Look at those abs!
- PICS: Justin Bieber looks happier than we’ve seen him maybe ever
- Kate Gosselin pulled her 13-year-old daughter’s arm so hard she had to go the HOSPITAL
- Twitter is obsessed with deciding whether or not Tom Cruise was wearing BUTT PADS in the 2007 movie “Valkyrie”
- Lady Gaga just announced her new Netflix DOCUMENTARY called “Five Foot Two”
- Robert Downey Jr. is warning people about a SCAM that involves an online impersonator
- Here’s the Sesame Street “Despacito” parody for you to enjoy