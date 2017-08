Thanks to this app, parents should never have to deal with their phone calls and texts being ignored by their kids ever again. “Reply ASAP” takes over ones phone screen, freezes it, and has an obnoxious alarm that all do not stop until the call or text is answered.

The app has already been released for Android and will be coming out for iPhones soon, so mark your calendars people, it’s about time kids everywhere really hate their parents!