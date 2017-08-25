YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/25/17)

  • Critics are HATING on Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do” saying it stinks! This review says it’s “SLOPPY” and “DEAD on arrival”….and the beat is so similar to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred they even gave the group a WRITING CREDIT! Do you agree???? Here’s the sneak peek to the video….and she’s already getting SLAUGHTERED on Twitter for ripping off Beyonce

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • A boy saved his brother’s life by doing chest compressions that he learned how to do by watching The Rock’s movie “San Andreas”….The Rock gave him a SHOUT OUT
  • The preview of Lady Gaga’s Netflix documentary has her sobbing on the phone with a friend about how she’s so alone….she also talked about her BEEF WITH MADONNA

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

  • VIDEO: Celine Dion dodged a question about her dating life by singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” to a reporter
  • PICS: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot covers Rolling Stone,  “Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”
  • Sandra Bullock is about to have a WEDDING! She’s reportedly marrying her live-in photographer boyfriend
  • PICS: John Mayer tried to get a date with another actress by hitting her up on Instagram….it didn’t work
  • VIDEO: Did you hear Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do”…..love it or eh?
  • LISTEN: Channing Tatum made his wife cry right before he proposed because he cruely told her he didn’t believe in marriage
  • NBA star Kevin Durant still wants to drink Scarlett Johansson’s BATH WATER
  • VIDEO: Questlove tells us all how f****d up it is for us not to care about the environment
  • PICS: Just Miley Cyrus flipping off the camera while rehearsing for this Sunday’s VMA’s…..she’s still Miley
  • PICS: Bruno Mars’ real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, but his dad nicknamed him “Bruno”, because he was a chunky baby….here’s a pic of Bruno meeting his nickname namesake Bruno Sammartino

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462