Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/25/17)

- Critics are HATING on Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do” saying it stinks! This review says it’s “SLOPPY” and “DEAD on arrival”….and the beat is so similar to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred they even gave the group a WRITING CREDIT! Do you agree???? Here’s the sneak peek to the video….and she’s already getting SLAUGHTERED on Twitter for ripping off Beyonce
- A boy saved his brother’s life by doing chest compressions that he learned how to do by watching The Rock’s movie “San Andreas”….The Rock gave him a SHOUT OUT
- The preview of Lady Gaga’s Netflix documentary has her sobbing on the phone with a friend about how she’s so alone….she also talked about her BEEF WITH MADONNA
- VIDEO: Celine Dion dodged a question about her dating life by singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” to a reporter
- PICS: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot covers Rolling Stone, “Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”
- Sandra Bullock is about to have a WEDDING! She’s reportedly marrying her live-in photographer boyfriend
- PICS: John Mayer tried to get a date with another actress by hitting her up on Instagram….it didn’t work
- LISTEN: Channing Tatum made his wife cry right before he proposed because he cruely told her he didn’t believe in marriage
- NBA star Kevin Durant still wants to drink Scarlett Johansson’s BATH WATER
- VIDEO: Questlove tells us all how f****d up it is for us not to care about the environment
- PICS: Just Miley Cyrus flipping off the camera while rehearsing for this Sunday’s VMA’s…..she’s still Miley
- PICS: Bruno Mars’ real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, but his dad nicknamed him “Bruno”, because he was a chunky baby….here’s a pic of Bruno meeting his nickname namesake Bruno Sammartino